SEBRING — A Sebring man faces charges in Polk County of having impersonated a law enforcement officer to commit grand theft.
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 52-year-old William Ira Tillman III, a Sebring resident, after an alleged retail theft spree where he posed as a store employee in at least one case and as a law enforcement officer in another.
“This guy was posing as a law enforcement officer to steal from retailers – you just can’t make this stuff up,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a press release on Monday.
The release states that Tillman also faces a variety of charges in other counties, including warrants in Alachua and Seminole counties. He allegedly also has a criminal history of 15 felonies and four misdemeanors, including similar fraud and theft charges within the list.
This most recent case dates back to Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Polk Sheriff’s Office press release. Tillman allegedly entered Walmart at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd., approximately eight miles from downtown Winter Haven, and took a $478 50-inch Samsung television from the shelf before displaying a police-style badge around his neck.
At the door, when a store associate stopped Tillman and asked to see his receipt, Tillman told the employee he was picking up the television for the “police department” and had the paperwork in his car. Tillman left the television with the associate, the press release stated, and did not return from the parking lot.
Then, on Oct. 17, 2021, an asset protection investigator from Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse at 23227 U.S. 27 in Lake Wales called Polk deputies to report a stolen generator, valued at $1,129. Detectives learned that Tillman had entered the garden area, removed what looked like a police officer’s badge from under his shirt, and displayed it around his neck.
Allegedly, the release states, he told a store association that he was picking up a donation for the Polk Sheriff’s Office and took the generator from the store without paying. Detectives found the generator at a pawn shop in Orlando where Tillman allegedly sold it an hour and 15 minutes after leaving with it.
Detectives also learned in the investigation that Tillman had taken items in a similar manner from two different Walmart stores, the release said.
On Nov. 3, 2021, Tillman entered the Walmart at 36205 U.S. 27 in Haines City wearing a Walmart associate vest and walked out with $591 in merchandise. Approximately an hour later, the release states, those items were pawned at a shop in Orlando.
Detectives got a warrant for his arrest, and sought tips via social media on his whereabouts. He was found and arrested this past Saturday in Orange County on warrants for impersonating a law enforcement officer, impersonating a law enforcement officer while committing a felony, grand theft and two counts of petit theft, second offense.
Allegedly, Tillman told Polk detectives that he knew he had warrants for his arrest and was moving from hotel to hotel. He also allegedly said he owned the badge because he had worked as a “repo-man.”