AVON PARK — The Florida Highway Patrol released limited information about a fatal crash that took place Monday morning on State Road 17. A 29-year-old Sebring man was killed in the crash and a 56-year-old man’s injuries were listed as serious. The crash is under investigation.
FHP does not immediately release the names of those involved in crashes or vehicle makes and models.
According to the report, the younger male was driving a sedan-type vehicle north on State Road 17 about 7:20 a.m. north of Lake Letta Road. FHP said he entered SR 17’s southbound lane in an effort to pass another car. The front of the sedan crashed into the front end of the pickup driven by the 56-year-old, also from Sebring.
The report shows both drivers were wearing seat belts and the next of kin was notified.
When the vehicles stopped near the collision site, the diver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital.
This is the fourth fatality this year on Highlands County roads, per unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. At this time last year, there were six fatalities – five in January and one in February.