AVON PARK — A single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Sebring man when the car he was driving ran into an abandoned building off of County Road 17A in Avon Park.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, at about 1:20 a.m. Troy Lee Jones, 31, was driving his 2007 Pontiac Vibe south on County Road 627 and for unknown reasons ran the stop sign at County Road 17A, continuing southbound. In doing so, the vehicle entered a private driveway at Big Bang Ranch, colliding with a barbed wire fence and an abandoned building where it came to a final rest.
Jones, the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not survive the crash.
In 2019, there were 23 traffic fatalities in Highlands County, three of which were pedestrians, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. The most recent crash occurred Dec. 24 when two vehicles driven by a Vero Beach man and a Port St. Lucie man hit head on at State Road 70 and County Road 721 near Brighton. Both men died. From that crash, three passengers were transported to hospitals for treatment of their injuries and two refused treatment on scene.