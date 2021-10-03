ONA — An elderly Sebring man lost control of his car Saturday morning on State Road 64.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the name of the 71-year-old man, although they have notified next of kin, according to reports released Saturday a few hours after the crash.
The cause is still under investigation.
At 8:10 a.m., in the area of Dink Albritton Road near Ona in Hardee County, the man was driving a sedan eastbound on SR 64 when he traveled off the roadway onto the grass shoulder and collided with a fence and fence post.
The car came to rest in a nearby pasture/field, reports said. The man was wearing a seat belt.