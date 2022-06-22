VOLUSIA COUNTY — A Sebring man, 22, died in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday on I-4 near mile marker 113 in Volusia County about 3:16 a.m. His next of kin has been notified, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Sebring man was driving a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle east on I-4 in the center lane. Meanwhile, a 46 year-old Lake Mary man was driving a Ram pickup truck and hauling a boat trailer eastbound, also in the center lane ahead of the motorcycle.
The report states the driver of the motorcycle did not stop or slow for the pickup in front of him. The motorcycle collided with the boat trailer and the driver was thrown onto the paved median while the Kawasaki went to the outside lane.
A semi being driven by a 46-year-old St. John’s man was traveling east in the outside lane and hit the motorcycle, which was sent it into the center lane. The motorcycle was hit again by a Hyundai Elantra traveling in the center lane. The driver of the Elantra was a 71-year-old man from Deland.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the other drivers, who were all wearing seat belts, were uninjured.
FHP states the crash is still under investigation.