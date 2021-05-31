Sebring’s Benjamin Hernandez Jr. will be formally sentenced for manslaughter (voluntary or involuntary) on June 22 after reaching a plea agreement in a highly publicized case at Miller’s Ale House in Kissimmee. Hernandez is pleading no contest to the charge that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan on June 6, 2019.
On June 4, 2019, Hernandez told Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steven Jones he went to Miller’s Ale House for a couple of drinks and noticed Srikanth Srinivasan and his wife, Barbara Srinivasan, having an argument. Hernandez said he went over to “deescalate the issue” and when Srikanth Srinivasan would not calm down, he punched him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
Bartender Joel Perez told deputies Srikanth Srinivasan was being verbally aggressive towards his wife and asked her to let him know if she needed help. He said Hernandez came over several minutes later and told the husband to stop being “disrespectful and aggressive” towards her. Words were exchanged and the next thing he knew Srikanth Srinivasan was on the ground.
After striking Srikanth Srinivasan, Hernandez began to leave, but was stopped by patrons and told to wait for law enforcement to arrive. He returned to his seat and waited.
Hernandez was charged with aggravated battery, but the charges were upgraded to manslaughter after Osceola Regional Medical Center neurologist, Dr. Gus Arriola, said Srikanth Srinivasan was “clinically brain dead” from a herniated brain stem and he was removed from life support on June 6, 2019.
As part of the plea agreement, Hernandez will be sentenced to 365 days in the Orange County Jail, with credit for time served, followed by two years of community control. The Florida Department of Corrections says community control is “Intensive supervised ‘house arrest’ in the community which includes surveillance on weekends and holidays.”
Hernandez will also receive three years of probation.
Other requirements for Hernandez are the completion of “anger management” and “impulse control” classes; substance abuse and mental health evaluations and participation in any recommended treatments; a letter of apology to Barbara Srinivasan and no contact with her; no return to Miller’s Ale House; and no alcohol while on supervision/probation.
Hernandez also agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $3,117 for funeral expenses.
While judges typically accept plea agreements, they do have the discretion to amend or reject plea bargains.
“After an agreement on a plea has been reached, the trial judge may have made known to him or her the agreement and reasons therefor prior to the acceptance of the plea,” Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure Rule 3.171. states. “Thereafter, the judge shall advise the parties whether other factors (unknown at the time) may make his or her concurrence impossible. If the trial judge does not concur in a tendered plea of guilty or nolo contendere arising from negotiations, the plea may be withdrawn.”
On Oct. 18, 2019, Barbara Srinivasan filed a civil suit against Hernandez and Miller’s Ale House. The parties reached an agreement during a hearing with a mediator on March 9, 2021. On March 30, 2021, a notice of dismissal with prejudice was filed with the courts.