SEBRING — Sebring Police Department and other first responders answered an emergency call around 10:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Cody Way and Shannon Way for a shooting. Shortly after, a Black male, approximately 30 years old, was pronounced deceased.
According to Sebring Police Department’s Commander Curtis Hart, the shooting took place outside, in between villas in the Park Crest Terrace apartment complex. The victim had “multiple gunshot wounds” and was taken to HCA Florida Highlands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.