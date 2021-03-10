SEBRING — Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers were recognized during the week of March 1-5 on the lawn at the Palms of Sebring.
Mary Margaret Staik, director of operations, welcomed the guests. Bryan Race, president-elect for the board of directors, had a brief statement to make each day. Judy Legel, board member, was present each day, taking photos and assisting with the distribution of awards and recognitions.
Awards were given to the individuals who have volunteered for five years: Laura Gorman, Fred and Linda Schilffarth, and Patsy and Mike Young.
For 15 years of volunteer service, Ed Dixon was recognized.
Sandy Vaughn was recognized for her 35 years of volunteering with Sebring Meals On Wheels. Her wooden plaque recognized her for her 35 years of service as well as her many valuable contributions, support, loyalty and dedication.
Dave Layne, current board president, was recognized with a plaque for his many years of valuable contributions, support, loyalty and dedication to the board of directors and to the Sebring Meals on Wheels program.
Also recognized was Judy Legel, for stepping up during the last year and acting as a substitute driver, as well as taking on the tasks of handling the office details when the director was unavailable.
Each volunteer received a T-shirt, goody bag, and treat bag, as well as a certificate. The goody bag contained items donated by local merchants and businesses, such as Century Storage, Sebring Grand Prix Car Wash, and Comfort Keepers. The treat bag contained various candies.