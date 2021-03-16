SEBRING — The 7th Annual Sebring Meals On Wheels Kentucky Derby Party and Art Sale will be held at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, located at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive, Sebring from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 1. There will be Hot Browns, appetizers, specialty drinks, and a special Derby dessert.
Planned activities are door prizes, art sale, and a ring toss. Along with the prettiest hat contest for women and the most dapper hat contest for the men, there will also be a contest for most original “Silks,” the outfit worn by the jockeys as they race the horses.
The televised events from the Derby will be shown including the pre- and post-race activities.
A wine basket raffle, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle round out the evening. Tickets are $30 in advance from any Sebring Meals On Wheels Board member.
Contact the Sebring Meals On Wheels office for more details by calling 863-402-1818 or email info@sebringmealsonwheels.com.