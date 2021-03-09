SEBRING — Sebring Meals On Wheels organization is looking for reliable volunteer drivers, with the ability to read and follow directions and maps, to deliver meals to the recipients on their assigned route.
Volunteers only need to drive one day a week, no more than three hours for that day. The position will be the same day each week. Meals are delivered Monday-Friday to the recipients between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Distribution site is the Palms of Sebring kitchen alley off Oak Avenue.
Positions available are on Monday beginning April 19; Tuesday and Wednesday beginning as soon as possible; Thursday beginning April 1; and Friday beginning March 26.
These positions became available when the winter volunteers are planning to return to their Northern homes. Each route should be completed within two hours of leaving the distribution point.
For more information, contact the Sebring Meals On Wheels office at 863-402-1818.