SEBRING — Sebring Meals On Wheels volunteers were feted at a banquet held Monday, March 5 at the Palms of Sebring Kesselring Square, with some 60 guests and volunteers attending.
Ed Dixon welcomed the guests. He has served on the board of directors longer than any other standing board member. Mary Margaret Staik gave the invocation. Board member Richard Pipkin led the Pledge of Allegiance; Pam Lamp, board secretary, introduced each board member.
The Palms kitchen and dining room staff were recognized for their service. Also acknowledged was Julia Mercer and The Palms, for their assistance.
Awards were given to the individuals who volunteered for five years: Tom and Joanne Stadler, and Shelly and Brian Glisson and family, Megan, Gavin, Grady, Caleb, Rylee, JJ, and Shelby.
Recognized for 10 years of volunteer service were Bert and Kathy Acker, Diane Arch, Barbara Hughes, Virginia Peck, and Diane Wood. Judy Distin was recognized for her 20 years with the organization.
Jean and Earl Conrad, recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognized Jim and Natalie Smith for their work with Sebring Meals On Wheels for more than 21 years.
The Smiths started out as volunteer drivers in 1998. Jim Smith joined the board on March 16, 1999, and became president in 2002, holding that position through 2004. Under his direction the Bylaws and Procedures Manual was drafted. He left the board in 2006. He opened the Meals On Wheels territory in Lake Placid, and was still on the board when Avon Park Meals on Wheels chose to operate under their own umbrella.
Natalie Smith filled in for the director of Sebring Meals On Wheels when the director was out on vacation and illnesses. The Smiths conducted initial home interviews with clients, and trained some of the drivers. As recent as 2019, the Smiths were driving meals out to the Rt. 1, Change Of Pace on Hammock Road.
The Smiths have served the community for years, having been involved with teaching, education or administration.
Jim Smith was a physical education and math instructor, was a school principal, curriculum director, and founding dean of Nova University.
Natalie Smith has worked as a psychiatric social worker at South Florida State Hospital, was an admissions counselor, child abuse investigator for Highlands County, and a guidance counselor for Lake Placid Middle School.
Sandy Vaughn was recognized for her 34 years of volunteering with Sebring Meals On Wheels. Judy Legel was recognized for her dedication to the organization, learning the ins and outs of the record keeping, volunteering for training new people on routes, and substituting for other drivers when need be.
Each of the volunteers were presented certificates for the 2019 year of volunteering and name tags. The new drivers for 2019 were recognized along with the newest drivers for 2020.
The attendees were given Meals On Wheels T-shirts as a reminder of the evening.