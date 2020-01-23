SEBRING — The SunTrust Foundation, which is now Truist Foundation, has again come through for the families of the shooting victims at the MidTown branch on Jan. 23. The Foundation has made the future a lot easier for the children and step-children of the women who died.
According to a SunTrust official, funds have been set aside for the children’s educational goals. Most of the women who died had young children they left behind. The scholarship money will be most welcome when the time comes to pick a college or other educational endeavors.
“The SunTrust Foundation provided an endowed gift of $500,000 to establish this fund, which is administered and managed by the nation’s largest nonprofit scholarship organization, Scholarship America, Inc.,” a SunTrust official said. “We stand strong with our teammates’ and clients’ families and hope this investment will significantly reduce the financial burden of planning and paying for the ongoing educational needs of their children.”
Soon after the shooting, a panel was formed to determine which of the survivors would be eligible for financial help after the shooting. The public was able to attend a meeting and have their say in who was compensated.
“The Sebring Memorial Education Fund is distinct and separate from the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund, which closed on April 26, 2019, and was designed to provide near-term general financial support for the survivors and immediate family members of the victims of the Jan. 23 tragedy,” a SunTrust official said.
The SunTrust Foundation has also created a memorial for the families and public to reflect and remember the “Sebring Five.”