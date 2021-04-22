LAKE WALES — A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening left one person dead and sent three Sebring family members to two separate hospitals. The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 were blocked for four hours while the investigation was underway.
About 5:49 p.m., Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the wreck outside of the Camp Inn manufactured home park on U.S. 27. Robert Jackson from Yorkville, Illinois was extricated from his 2020 Jeep Cherokee. He was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health where he later died from his injuries.
Jannisha Moffatt, 21, of Sebring was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry with her 2-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. Moffatt and her daughter were airlifted to St. Joseph Hospital in St. Petersburg and her son was transported by ground to Lakeland Regional Health. The injuries to the Sebring family did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s public information officer.
Some details were available through the PCSO preliminary investigation. The report states Moffatt was driving her Camry in the inside lane of U.S. 27 approaching the park entrance. In the meantime, Jackson was exiting the park and onto the travel lane.
The front of Moffatt’s vehicle collided with Jackson’s driver’s side door.