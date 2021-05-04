SEBRING — The Multisport Festival started day one of their races on Saturday as nearly 300 athletes competed to qualify for Worlds in the Olympic distance Olympic Triathlon, Olympic Aquabike (swim and bike) and Olympic Aquathlon (swim and run) in Sebring in near perfect conditions.
The event found itself in Sebring after where their event was held in previous years, no permits were given out due to the pandemic. After visiting a few locations to hold the event, event organizer Mercedes Childers choose Sebring.
“Sebring is a beautiful location, the city was welcoming, they wanted our event,” said Childers. “When we came to Sebring we were pleasantly surprised how beautiful the city is, the water is great (no waves) and a great venue for our athletes.”
First-place male finishers per age group and time are as follows:
Male Elite – Luis Ortiz 1:52:10.29; Male 17-19 Zach Jordan 2:24:55.72; Male 20-24 John Reed 1:54:02.72; Male 25-29 Laurence Kidd 2:04:08.20; Male 30-34 Paddy McDonald 2:22:42.78; Male 35-39 Ignacio Lopez-Mancisidor 1:57:48.56; Male 40-44 Andrew Babcock 2:03:36.26; Male 45-49 Adam Zucco 2:03:06.06; Male 50-54 David Hsu 2:15:46.06; 55-59 Tom Lowery 2:10:26.96; Male 60-64 Sean Richardson 2:09:08.58; Male 65-69 William Warren 2:48:16.87; Male 70-74 Kevin Simmons 2:39:41.21; Male 75-79 Douglas Stewart 3:05:29.88; Male 80-84 Roger Little 3:18:36.01.
First-place female finishers per age group and time are as follows:
Female – Female 20-24 Alexandra Schwein 2:13:40.79; Female 25-29 Tara Rooney 2:24:29.55; Female 30-34 Stacy Osmond 2:28:27.00; Female 35-39 Kristine Banks-Smith 2:11:03.98; Female 40-44 Lisa Cloutier 2:22:32.02; Female 45-49 Mandy Lovett 2:20:34.90; Female 55-59 Janet Katz 2:26:16.46; Female 60-64 Sharon Lay 2:31:56.47; Female 65-69 Justine Goodman 2:46:28.08; Female 70-74 Jill Poffenbarger 3:45:48.13.
Athena 175 40+ Geri Huyett 4:15:09.23; Clydesdale 220 0-39 Kenny Stone 3:42:46.42; Clydesdale 220 40+ Luis Damato 2:37:35.05.
Childers noted that she felt the event went well although there are things they like to improve on.
“We are really hard on ourselves, we have a list of things we want to improve, but nothing major. Everyone is safe, everyone got out of the water safely and no injuries on the bike course, so overall I think it was a great race.”
“We like to thank Dan (Andrews), who owns Legacy Bikes and organizes the Heartland Triathlon” added Childers. “He helped with logistics, he’s out on the bike course help with coordination with broken bikes and all that, he supplied volunteers, he was extremely helpful in this event.”
For all the results and other information, visit https://sebringmultisportfestival.com/.