The effects of the local militias fighting the British outside Boston in the first weeks of June 1775 were mixed. After throwing the Brits back from Lexington and Concord in April, the British retreated to their camp in Boston.
Then came the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, where the colonialists lost badly but held the British back. American militia, called the Army of Observation, surrounded Boston and had the British troops who occupied it under siege, but they needed help. Militia leaders asked delegates to the Continental Congress to do something, which the congress did. The delegates put out a call for expert riflemen to join what they officially named the Continental Army.
The formation of that group of men into an organized, government-outfitted fighting force marks the birthday of the U.S. Army. Since that day, it has been deployed worldwide (and at home) to defend America’s interests here and abroad.
Former and retired members of the U.S. military gathered at the Sebring Military Sea Services Museum on Wednesday to mark the 248th anniversary of that very day.
Museum curator Fred Carino laid out an Army birthday cake, complete with the Army’s white star in the center of a gold and black field, and ice cream, which was first cut into pieces by the senior Army officer and the youngest Army officer in attendance. At the count of three, Korean War Veteran Dick Barney, 91, and Carino’s nephew, retired Lt. Col. Army Max Ramirez, 47, used plastic knives to cut the cake. As the two dozen-or-so veterans and friends ate cake and ice cream, they talked about their love of the Army.
“I landed up by the Yalu River on the first day of August 1950,” said Barney, who served in the infantry during the Korean War. “I ran the Chinese up and down those damn mountains I don’t know how many times.” He laughs as he remembers, but the cold near the Chinese border that year was worse than Valley Forge in 1776. Valley Forge hit 6 degrees, but hit 30 degrees below zero in the Yalu Valley.
He gained much of his patriotism in his 32 months and 24 days in the Army, he said.
“I’m patriotic, I believe in the United States, I get to talking about it, I get teary eyed,” Barney said. “I go to the American Legion dancing with my friend, and when they sing “God Bless America,” I walk up and salute the flag.”
Ramirez, the youngest Army veteran at the celebration, still works for the Department of Defense as a civilian. He says the medicines, equipment and techniques in the field greatly improve the chance that soldiers will survive battlefield wounds.
“Technology has changed since the Army’s founding,” he said. “I work in the medical field, and the survivability rate is 99% compared to what it was hundreds of years ago.”
Dan Fuller, a retired Army sergeant first class, was an operations, non-commissioned officer in Iraq for 15 months. He served under the corps surgeon in the 18th Airborne Corps, a unit that has been in existence since 1942.
“The Army has been good to me, most of my assignments I really enjoyed,” Fuller said of his time, “getting Iraq back up and running. I had great friends and experiences in the Army.”
Carino says something else has not changed since the Army was created.
“In the fighting around Boston, about 20,000 volunteers opposed the British forces,” he said. “The thing that has not changed is that this country needs the efforts of young men and women to protect our liberty. That has not changed at all.”