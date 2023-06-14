The effects of the local militias fighting the British outside Boston in the first weeks of June 1775 were mixed. After throwing the Brits back from Lexington and Concord in April, the British retreated to their camp in Boston.

Then came the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, where the colonialists lost badly but held the British back. American militia, called the Army of Observation, surrounded Boston and had the British troops who occupied it under siege, but they needed help. Militia leaders asked delegates to the Continental Congress to do something, which the congress did. The delegates put out a call for expert riflemen to join what they officially named the Continental Army.

