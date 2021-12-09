SEBRING — The City on the Circle has been chosen as having one of the “Best Downtown Areas” in the State of Florida by ONLYINYOURSTATE on Dec. 2. That’s some big news for a small town.
The article was geared to small municipalities and not the large, commercialized touristy cities around our large state. In total, the article named seven downtown areas. Author Marisa Roman said small towns were the “heart and soul of Florida.” She nailed it with Sebring’s City on the Circle, where small businesses go above and beyond to satisfy customers and with shops and restaurants within walking distance of each other.
The article cited the 22 historic buildings which retained their “Old Florida charm, and character.” The writer urged tourists to shop and dine downtown. As residents and visitors of Sebring know, the Circle is always lit up beautifully at Christmas time and is also lit up pink in October.
The Circle is a meeting place for friends and a place to eat lunch. It’s a place to raise money and feed the hungry with donated foods. Concerts bring in crowds with their lawn chairs. Let’s not forget the different parades that cruise downtown every year. To those downtown, it is in integral part of daily living.
Sebring Community Redevelopment Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said on Wednesday she was not sure who nominated the city or how it came to be on ONLYINYOURSTATE’s radar but was thrilled with the results.
“Our historical charm in downtown is very unique,” Vazquez said.
She said the revitalization efforts are exciting and people are taking note if the improvements. The plans for new apartments and community waterfront area is helping to make downtown Sebring a destination place for residents and tourists.
“The revitalization efforts the CRA is employing has created excitement, which is the goal and mission for a CRA,” she said.
Sebring placed number seven amid some stiff competition. The top spot went to Micanopy, followed by Mount Dora, Sanford, Stuart, Apalachicola and DeLand.