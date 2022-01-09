SEBRING — When Fred Koehler graduated Sebring High School in 1998, he set out to write stories for children. Over two decades later, he now enjoys a successful career as a children’s author and illustrator, working with New York publishers including Penguin Random House and Kane Press.
But Koehler still loves to connect with local writers, so he organized a group that met in libraries and coffee shops across Central Florida. They swapped stories, talked shop, and shared advice – all with the end goal of getting their work out into the world.
And then came COVID-19, ending all in-person gatherings. Not to be deterred, Koehler sent out a survey to hundreds of writers, compiling the results to see if those needs could be met despite a pandemic.
“We found out that most writers are looking for very attainable things,” Koehler said. “Specifically they crave education, community, and opportunity. And all of that can be created without meeting in person.”
Koehler talked to dozens of professionals in his network, including authors, editors, agents, publicists and booksellers. “Everyone agreed there is no secret formula for success in publishing, but there are a number of key traits shared by successful books and authors. We took that core knowledge and built a path with a clear intention: To help writers take their novel from a basic idea all the way to a publishing pitch.”
Koehler recruited workshop leaders including New York Times Bestselling Author Jonathan Maberry ("V-Wars"), Filmmaker Greg Neri ("Concrete Cowboy"), and Coretta Scott King award-winning author Lesa Cline-Ransome. Agents, editors and other industry veterans bring decades of experience to the program and round out the faculty team. Feb. 1 kicks off the first cohort class.
“Over 10 months, we’re going to walk through the most critical elements of craft for novelists in the order you’ll need them, leading up to a query workshop where writers will develop pitch packages and a plan to send their work out on submission. All taught by experts. All online.”
Fronting the funds for the academy out of his own pocket, Koehler doesn’t want cost to be a deterrent for anyone. “Opportunities in the arts helped me discover my voice and build a career I love. The entire program is designed to be less expensive than a single writers conference and our scholarship program makes sure no one gets left out.”
Enrollment is now open and classes begin Feb. 1. Learn more at www.ReadyChapter1.com