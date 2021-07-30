SEBRING — The people of Highlands County have one of their own watching out for them.
Austen Flannery, 23, born and raised in Sebring, is one of the youngest National Weather Service meteorologists in the nation and when a tropical wave takes on threatening characteristics in the Caribbean, Flannery and his colleagues at the National Oceanographic and Aeronautic Administration (NOAA) provide information that can saves lives and property.
“It’s very rewarding and fulfilling to work with a great group of people who care about their mission to protect life and property,” Austen says with the polish of a public information officer.
That’s a big part of the job, as a matter of fact.
“My job is to understand what is happening in the atmosphere, from the ground up to the troposphere, which is at about 50,000 feet,” the Sebring High School Class of 2015 graduate said. “We are a team, and we interpret the barometric pressure, air temperature, moisture in the atmosphere, as well as the strength and direction of the winds and other factors, to produce an accurate picture of what central Florida will experience.”
When the Florida Department of Transportation, Tampa International Airport, Sebring Airport or the U.S. military needs to plan operations, they call NOAA weather in Tampa, where Flannery and his colleagues study computer models and work the math.
The math is what Flannery has always enjoyed.
Flannery, who played saxophone in the Sebring High School marching band, was drawn to weather as a young kid.
“In Sebring, of course, there is no shortage of thunderstorms, you can set your clock by them,” he said. “I was afraid of them when I was younger, but then I wanted to understand the science behind thunderstorms – the thermodynamics and physics.”
He took science courses in middle and high school, and was so good at math that he joined Mu Alpha Theta, the national organization that requires members to complete two years of college preparatory math while in high school.
“By then, I knew I wanted to get a degree in meteorology,” he told the Highlands News-Sun. He did just that, earning his degree at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach in 2019.
“It can be very deep, the nitty-gritty pieces of meteorology, if one wants to get in the weeds about it, you have to have a conversation about high-level math, calculus and differential equations.”
And one thought looking up at the clouds was enough.
Not enough, if the residents along the coast and interior of Florida – with its orange groves, cattle ranches, sod farms, and of course, caladium fields – face destruction from a named storm. Florida provides a unique weather model in the United States, Flannery says.
For instance, the temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean on the other coast create air currents that can determine not only tropical cyclone development but the path of a potential storm.
“Hurricanes are like a block of wood, and the atmosphere acts like a fluid, like a stream,” Flannery said. “If hurricanes become strong enough, they become more like a log in a stream, but the atmosphere pulls them along.”
Flannery’s NOAA office is responsible for 15 Florida counties, from the Suwanee River in Levy County, east to Highlands, Hardee, Lake, Marion, and Polk, and south to Fort Myers and Lee County.
NOAA in Miami handles Lake Okeechobee, the Everglades and south through the Keys.
Lake Okeechobee, by the way, influences the weather across Highlands County, as does the string of lakes along U.S. 27 north to Avon Park.
“You need three ingredients for thunderstorms,” he said. “A moisture source, which Lake Okeechobee and the smaller lakes chain and the Kissimmee River to Orlando provide. The second is a lifting mechanism, and that’s a sea breeze; third, you need unstable air, which occurs in extreme heat.”
And that is something only a youngster born and raised in Highlands County could know – even without a college education.