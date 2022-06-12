LAKE PLACID — After a three hour plus weather delay nine pitches into the game on Friday night, the Sebring Ozone All-Stars took the field against the Okeechobee Ozone All-Stars for the second time with a slight drizzle still coming down and flashes of lightning in the distant horizon.
With runners on first and second with no outs to start the top of the first and before the weather delay, Sebring was not able to capitalize when the game resumed as the next three batters went down in order.
Okeechobee looked to make a move in the bottom of the first as the first two batters reached on a walk and a single.
Sebring stopped Okeechobee in stunning fashion pulling off a triple play. A ground ball hit sharply to Sebring second baseman Josh Sutton allowed him to tag the runner going to second for out one, then throw to first for out two.
The Okeechobee runner on second rounded third and headed home, Sebring first baseman Cole Love throw home to catcher Brady Ferguson, who blocked the plate and made the tag to complete the triple play and end the Okeechobee threat.
Sebring took advantage of three Okeechobee errors, three walks and a hit batter in the top of the second to score seven runs and break the game open.
Mason Campbell got the ball rolling with a one out single in left and later scored on an error to make the score 1-0. A second error and a walk loaded the bases before Jace Jackson was hit by a pitch to drive in Sebring’s second run.
A ground ball to short by Brandon Garrett scored another run and a a single into left center by Brady Ferguson plated two more as Sebring held a 5-0 lead with two outs.
An error and two more walks resulted in two more Sebring runs to boost their lead to 7-0.
Sebring increase their lead to eight in the third inning off double by Ethan Bauder and added to two runs in the fourth with Calvin Arjana highlighting the inning by driving in a run on a double into right-center as Sebring held a 10-0 lead.
Trying to end the game early on the mercy rule, Sebring held a Okeechobee scoreless in the fourth to end the game with a 10-0 win.