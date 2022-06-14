LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ozone All-Star team had a rough first inning against Sebring, in which the Sebring Ozone All-Star team scored eight runs on two hits on their way to a 12-2 win over Lake Placid.
The first inning started positive for Lake Placid as they quickly had runners on second and third with no outs. A fly ball down the left field line mid deep resulted in no run attempt as the runner on third did not tag up.
A walk loaded the bases with one out, then a botched suicide squeeze had the Lake Placid runner tagged out at home and a strikeout ended the inning with no runs Lake Placid.
Then Sebring came to bat. An error, a walk and an infield single by AJ Hernandez quickly loaded the bases with no outs.
A fielder’s choice at home left the bases loaded for Sebring and still scoreless.
Two walks forced in two runs and a double by Ethan Bauder drove in two more as Sebring held a 4-0 lead.
A throwing error resulted in a run and several passed balls and wild pitches brought in two more to make the score 7-0 with one out. Sebring scored once more on a groundball to short by Michael Skrzyniarz to take an 8-0 lead after the first inning.
Lake Placid regrouped after the first inning as both teams went scoreless the next two innings.
Lake Placid scored twice in the top of the fourth. With a pair a walks to lead off the inning, Colton Shrives drove in one run with a sacrifice fly to left field and Eddie Baldwin scored on a groundball out to make the score 8-2.
Sebring answered in the bottom of the fourth with four runs
Jace Jackson led off with a single and Josh Sutton followed with a walk. With two outs, both Jackson and Sutton scored on a throwing error after a groundout to make the score 10-2.
Two walks led to Carter Gose singled on a fly ball to right field to drive in both runners to end the game on the 10-run rule 12-2.