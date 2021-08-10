LAUREL, Miss. — The Sebring Ozone All-Stars couldn’t quite put it together in their opening round game against Dixie Youth Baseball World Series host Laurel County Jones on Saturday as they lost 9-8. But, they rebounded with a 10-0 shutout win over North Carolina in the loser’s bracket Sunday.
Sebring put up plenty of runs to win on Saturday but the pitching just couldn’t contain the Mississippi offense. The Blue Streaks took the lead in the first with an RBI groundout by Zach Huret and a sacrifice fly by Dawsyn West.
But Mississippi posted a two-out rally to tie at 2-2 as it took advantage of a Sebring passed ball/wild pitch and an error at shortstop.
The Streaks stayed aggressive as they took the lead back 3-2 and the Mississippians responded in kind as Huret surrendered a first-pitch, leadoff home run in the bottom of the second to make it 3-3.
Sebring built an 8-5 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. That’s where the wheels fell off. Mississippi posted a four-run inning thanks to several base hits in the frame as the Streaks once again found themselves trailing.
Mekhi Taylor gave them the tying run on base with one out but Moesching flew out to the catcher. Huret gave them the go-ahead on after walking but a strikeout looking on four pitches sealed the loss.
Tripp Handley played the hero in the Streaks’ rebound win over North Carolina on Sunday. He and West manned the bump for Sebring as they shut down the Tar Heel Staters’ offense.
Handley started and dealt for the entire time. Handley went 3.1 innings with just four hits, two walks and no runs allowed alongside nine strikeouts. West finished out the final 1.2 innings no hits or walks allowed and two strikeouts.
And the two of them combined for the win as well.
The Blue Streaks built a comfortable 8-0 lead as Handley strode to the plate in the bottom of the fifth. West was already on base from RBI infield single and was poised to score in order gain one run closer to the mercy rule.
Well, Handley decided they’d just earn the mercy rule with West on base. He smoked a pitch over the left field wall for the walk-off, run-rule win.