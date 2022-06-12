LAKE PLACID — The Sebring Ozone All-Star team picked up where they left off with a 7-2 win over the Avon Park Ozone All-Star team on Saturday morning.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Sebring took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third after Jace Jackson led off with a double into centerfield. Jackson later scored on a bases loaded fielder’s choice groundball to third base by Brady Ferguson to give Sebring the lead.
After being held hitless for the first three innings, Avon Park tried to answer in the top of the fourth as Cameron Fuse reached on an error and later was cut down trying to steal third, followed by a two-out double by Noah Peavy into left field. Peavy was left stranded as Sebring maintained their one-run lead.
Sebring scored another run in the bottom of the fourth after the first two batters got out. Singles by Cole Love and Carter Gose produced their sole run to increase their lead to 2-0.
Sebring broke the game wide open in the bottom of the fifth with five runs.
Jackson, for the second time in the game, led off with a double into left centerfield. Jackson and Richie Cormier (who reached on a fielder’s choice) both scored on a double by AJ Hernandez to right field that put Sebring up 4-0.
Hernandez advanced to third and home on passed balls that extended Sebring’s lead to 5-0.
Sebring added two more runs courtesy of an Avon Park error and another passed ball that gave Sebring a 7-0 lead after five innings.
Avon Park tried to relive the moment they came back from a nine-run deficit in the last inning and it started it well as Michael Owens led off with a single into centerfield.
Owens scored on a one-out single by Cameron Fuse right field and reached second on the throw to home as Avon Park cut Sebring’s lead to six, 7-1.
Fuse later scored on a single into left field by Krew Cobb to slice further into Sebring’s lead, 7-2.
Avon Park’s Parker Pritchett looked to extend the inning further with a hard hit line drive into centerfield that went into the glove of Sebring’s centerfielder to end the game with Sebring winning 7-2.
With the win, Sebring faced Lake Placid Saturday night in the winner’s bracket.
With the loss, Avon Park was currently scheduled to face the winner between Moore Haven and Okeechobee in the loser bracket at 11 a.m. today.