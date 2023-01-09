SEBRING — Laron Chez Eason Jr., 34, and Kayla Jewel Huddleston, 32, of Sebring were arrested Thursday morning. Eason is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Huddleston is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies attempted to pull over a Cadillac that was traveling at 95 mph in a 50 mph zone at nearly 2 a.m. The driver fled in the car in which Huddleston was the passenger. Deputies later found the vehicle at a hotel near Golfview Road and U.S. 27. The deputy learned the Cadillac was stolen. After a search of the area, Eason would be found “hiding from the presence” of law enforcement, per the report.