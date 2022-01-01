SEBRING — Sixty years ago, people in Sebring started talking about a “Eucalyptus Parkway” bypass around the historic downtown, following Eucalyptus Street and an old railroad.
Just a little over 20 years ago, county officials broke ground and started building it.
Now the county has an extra 11 miles of four-lane divided roadway to ease traffic pressure on U.S. 27 and redirect traffic trying to reach points on the east and north side of the city.
If construction moves according to schedule, by the end of the year motorists should be able to hop on Sebring Parkway near Highlands Regional Medical Center, Sebring High School, downtown streets, by Walmart or near the college and travel to any other points on the road. This would not have been possible before 2002, not without having to take two-lane streets through the city, State Road 17 north and then country lanes past groves and alongside railroad tracks.
Sebring Parkway actually began in the fall of 2001. Chastain-Skillman completed a design to widen a mile of Fairmount Drive, since renamed, from a two-lane local road to a five-lane major collector, with sidewalks. It was done by the end of 2002, and shortly after that, the county completed a four-lane divided highway all the way around the city to Kenilworth Boulevard.
What remains is Sebring Parkway Phase 2B, from Kenilworth to HRMC. Phase 2A started construction in 2020 south to DeSoto Road and is basically done. All that remains is approximately a half mile south to U.S. 27. This includes a roundabout at the northeast corner of the hospital, the last of three in the Parkway system.
Ironically, Phase 2, among the first parts of the Parkway planned 21 years ago, is now the last piece to do. County officials had engineering overlays of the section on display at a public meeting at Fred Wild Elementary, one of many “traffic generators” on the route.
It would prove to be one of the most difficult to design. Highlands Avenue, the established road, had commercial and residential buildings set close to the road, compared to sections following Eucalyptus Street, the abandoned Atlantic Coast Line railroad and orange groves. Of the right of way acquired along the 11 miles of Parkway, parts from Phase 2 would have some of the most expensive right of way, per linear foot.
Still, Phase 2B has already spurred some commercial development: a brand new Wawa station at the corner of Parkway and U.S. 27. Motorists looking for coffee or gas, despite closed lanes from construction, can still reach it — for now — by heading south on the Parkway.