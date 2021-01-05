SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider a utility project agreement with the developer of a proposed mobile home/RV community to be located near the Panther Parkway.
The proposed agreement between the City of Sebring and CRF Sebring MHP, LLC is to design, engineer and permit a municipal wastewater force main extension of the city’s existing sanitary sewer collection system with CRF reimbursing the city for one-half of the costs up to $200,000.
CRF is a division of Lakeland-based Century Companies.
The proposed force main will initially serve a 340-unit mobile home community on Little Redwater Lake, according to the City Council agenda. The developer will dedicate both the public water and wastewater infrastructure to the city.
The engineer’s estimate to construct the proposed force main is $350,000. City staff has received a proposal for the engineering and permitting costs of $56,000.
The plan is to engineer a line that will accommodate additional development as the Panther Parkway develops, the agenda states.
The location of the planned mobile home community is south of Little Redwater Lake, abutting the shoreline, and just east of the Panther Parkway.
The agenda includes the background of Century Companies, which states its beginnings date back to 1979 when Larry Maxwell developed his first active-adult manufactured housing community in Winter Haven.
Now the family owned and operated company owns and manages a growing portfolio of 15 manufactured housing communities (CRF Communities), 14 self storage facilities (Century Storage and Century Boat & RV Storage) and 20 retail shopping centers (Century Retail), along with a small portfolio of apartment complexes (600 units total).
The City Council meets today at 6 pm.