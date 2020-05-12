SEBRING – Investigators from the Sebring Police Department are seeking a suspect in a shooting that took place about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police are seeking information from the public on the location and identification of the suspect.
According to SPD Lt. Thomas Gilliard officers arrived at the scene in the 1500 block of Colmar Avenue regarding a shooting where they found the victim, described as a 26-year-old Hispanic male. The victim was taken to nearby Highlands Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.
Gilliard said the suspect got away in a grey four-passenger vehicle, heading south from the scene. The suspect was driving the car and is described as an African American male.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD Investigator Stephen Williams at 863-471-5107. Anonymous tips can be given to Heartland Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a reward of $3,000. Call 800-226-8477 or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Highlands County deputies continue to investigate a shooting that took place early Saturday morning near Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. That incident left one person dead and two others injured. Alexander Nowell, 29, died in the incident; the other two victims are “expected to recover,” according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding the Avon Park shooting incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Tips can also be sent to HCSO by using the mobile app. Anonymous tips can be turned into Heartland Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a reward of $3,000. Reach Heartland Crime Stoppers a 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.