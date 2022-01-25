SEBRING — It was a chilly day Saturday for the 10th annual chili tasting in Sebring’s Circle Park.
The 10th annual Crazy Pepper Chili Cook-Off is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Highlands County. A light sprinkle of rain throughout the morning did not deter anyone from waiting in line for chili samples.
Proceeds from this popular event will benefit Honor Flight, South Florida State College’s Scholarship Foundation, Born to Read, Today’s Veteran Organization, Veterans 1st and other local charities.
There are rules and regulations to follow to keep the integrity of the chili cook-off event intact. They are enforced for both fairness and safety.
‘True chili,’ according to the rules, is defined as having any kind of meat, or combination of meats, cooked with peppers, onions, or any vegetables with various other spices.
Rice and pasta are forbidden; beans are allowed. No ingredients may be precooked, but may be pre-cut and seasoned. Judging is based on aroma, color, flavor, meat texture, blend of spices and consistency.
Attendees walking around Circle Park could take in the delicious aromas of the chili cooking from 9 a.m. to noon. A list of ingredients used was required to be posted at all booths to reduce the potential of allergic reactions while tasting.
Each contestant had to make a minimum of five gallons of chili. Sample cups were submitted for judging. Once the judging was complete, attendees could sample the chili creations.
According to organizer Dr. John Pepper, “Several winning teams were back this year going for the title. Last year’s winner will be back and they will be defending their title.
“A new feature this year was the addition of several food trucks. Also California Toe Jam performed on stage throughout the day in Circle Park.”
Some of the organizations participating in the cook off included St. Agnes Church, Sebring Insurance Agency, Team Bulltrout, Lake Grassy Campground Chili Peppers, Chili-Chili Bang Bang, Sunshine Soil Solutions, Team Chili Dawgs, Black Metal Kitchen, Sebring Professional Fire Fighters, Gourmet Everyday, Chili Heads, The Lads, Southeast Axel Repair, First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine and Rajan’ Red Chili.
Prior to the sampling, people had their eye on the judges tent. Their table was filled with sample cups as they deliberated who would take home the top prizes and bragging rights for 2022.
Pat and Gord Laughren attended with their dog Zoe. They’re from Canada so the cooler temperature was warm weather to them. Zoe jumped up on Pat’s lap looking for her sample.
“This is our first taste of the chili and it’s really good!”
Bob O’Brien was bundled up and the chili was welcome to beat the chill in the air. “They’re all really good so far. I’ve not been able to try them all yet.”
Pat Rettkowski and Ruth Watson were enjoying the tasting.
“It’s delicious! This sample is from Sebring Insurance,” Rettkowski said.
“The chili from Team Bulltrout is very good too,” Watson said.
Andrew Dean was stirring a huge pot of chili for Team Sunshine Soil Solutions.
“Try our chili!” said Team Chili-Chili Bang Bang. “It’s sweet and spicy because of using mangos.”
The infamous chili dog eating contests were held in the afternoon after the chili samples were gone. There were divisions for both adults and kids, with cash prizes of $50 and $25 respectively, so everyone could participate.
The chili awards were as follows: first place – Sebring Professional Fire Fighters ($500); second place — Chili Heads, Edward Stevens ($300); third place – Lake Grassy Campground, Evelyn Hofstra ($200); People’s Choice – The Lads, Jeremy Brod ($200), and Best Decorated Booth ($50) – Sebring Professional Fire Fighters ($50).