Wednesday, March 16
8 a.m. General Admission Gates Open
8:55-9:35 a.m. Practice No. 1 — Porsche Carrera Cup
9:50-10:50 a.m. Practice No. 1 — Michelin Pilot Challenge
11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 1 — FIA WEC
12:20 p.m.-12:50 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Porsche Carrera Cup
1:05-2:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Michelin Pilot Challenge
3:05-3:35 p.m. Qualifying — Porsche Carrera Cup
3:50-4:25 p.m. Qualifying — Michelin Challenge
4:35-5:35 p.m. Free Practice No. 2 — FIA WEC
7 p.m. Concert – Covered in Black (Fan Zone)
Thursday, March 17
9:15-9:55 a.m. Race No. 1 — Porsche Carrera Cup
10:15-11:45 a.m. Practice No. 1 — WeatherTech Championship
12:05-1:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 3 — FIA WEC
1:25-2:05 p.m. Race No. 2 — Porsche Carrera Cup — 40 Minutes
1:30-2 p.m. Autograph Session — Michelin Pilot Challenge (Michelin Midway Display)
2:25-3:55 p.m. Practice No. 2 – IMSA WeatherTech Championship
4:25-6:25 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
7-7:30 p.m. Qualifying — FIA WEC
7 p.m. Concert – Rocktown (Fan Zone)
7:45-9:15 p.m. Practice No. 3 — WeatherTech Championship
Friday, March
18
8:55-9:10 a.m. Practice No. 4 — WeatherTech Championship
9:20-9:35 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship
9:30 a.m. Hall of Fame seminar (Gallery of Legends, SEVEN Hotel)
9:30-10:15 a.m. WEC Cars Presented (WEC Paddock)
9:45-10:25 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship
10:45-11:45 a.m. Autograph Session — WeatherTech Series (IMSA Paddock)
11:10-11:50 a.m. (Limited Access) Grid Walk Opening – (FIA WEC Pit road)
12-8 p.m. FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring
7:30 p.m. Sebring Bikini Contest (Fan Zone)
8 p.m. Concert – Tristan Nunez and Accelerate (Fan Zone)
9 p.m. Concert – Chase Matthew (Fan Zone)
Concert – Roots & Boots (Fan Zone), Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin
Saturday, March 19
9-10:10 a.m. Fan Grid Walk, HOF Inductions and Driver Introductions
5 p.m. Concert – Blackbird Anthem (Fan Zone)
7 p.m. Concert – Stonekrow (Fan Zone)
10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts For The IMSA WeatherTech Championship