Wednesday, March 16

8 a.m. General Admission Gates Open

8:55-9:35 a.m. Practice No. 1 — Porsche Carrera Cup

9:50-10:50 a.m. Practice No. 1 — Michelin Pilot Challenge

11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 1 — FIA WEC

12:20 p.m.-12:50 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Porsche Carrera Cup

1:05-2:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Michelin Pilot Challenge

3:05-3:35 p.m. Qualifying — Porsche Carrera Cup

3:50-4:25 p.m. Qualifying — Michelin Challenge

4:35-5:35 p.m. Free Practice No. 2 — FIA WEC

7 p.m. Concert – Covered in Black (Fan Zone)

Thursday, March 17

9:15-9:55 a.m. Race No. 1 — Porsche Carrera Cup

10:15-11:45 a.m. Practice No. 1 — WeatherTech Championship

12:05-1:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 3 — FIA WEC

1:25-2:05 p.m. Race No. 2 — Porsche Carrera Cup — 40 Minutes

1:30-2 p.m. Autograph Session — Michelin Pilot Challenge (Michelin Midway Display)

2:25-3:55 p.m. Practice No. 2 – IMSA WeatherTech Championship

4:25-6:25 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

7-7:30 p.m. Qualifying — FIA WEC

7 p.m. Concert – Rocktown (Fan Zone)

7:45-9:15 p.m. Practice No. 3 — WeatherTech Championship

Friday, March

18

8:55-9:10 a.m. Practice No. 4 — WeatherTech Championship

9:20-9:35 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship

9:30 a.m. Hall of Fame seminar (Gallery of Legends, SEVEN Hotel)

9:30-10:15 a.m. WEC Cars Presented (WEC Paddock)

9:45-10:25 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech Championship

10:45-11:45 a.m. Autograph Session — WeatherTech Series (IMSA Paddock)

11:10-11:50 a.m. (Limited Access) Grid Walk Opening – (FIA WEC Pit road)

12-8 p.m. FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring

7:30 p.m. Sebring Bikini Contest (Fan Zone)

8 p.m. Concert – Tristan Nunez and Accelerate (Fan Zone)

9 p.m. Concert – Chase Matthew (Fan Zone)

Concert – Roots & Boots (Fan Zone), Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin

Saturday, March 19

9-10:10 a.m. Fan Grid Walk, HOF Inductions and Driver Introductions

5 p.m. Concert – Blackbird Anthem (Fan Zone)

7 p.m. Concert – Stonekrow (Fan Zone)

10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts For The IMSA WeatherTech Championship

