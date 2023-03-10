Wednesday, March 15
8:55-9:25 a.m. Practice No. 1 — Porsche Carrera Cup
9:40-10:40 a.m. Practice No. 1 — Michelin Pilot Challenge
10:55-11:55 a.m. Free Practice No. 1 — FIA WEC
12:10-12:50 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Porsche Carrera Cup
1:05-2:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Michelin Pilot Challenge
3:05-3:35 p.m. Qualifying — Porsche Carrera Cup
3:50-4:06 p.m. Qualifying — Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR
4:10-4:25 p.m. Qualifying — Michelin Pilot Challenge GS
4:35-5:35 p.m. Free Practice No. 2 — FIA WEC
6 p.m. Hendricks Field Memorial Re-dedication
Thursday, March 16
9:15-9:55 a.m. Race No. 1 — Porsche Carrera Cup
10:10-11:40 a.m. Practice No. 1 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
11-11:30 a.m. Autograph Session — Michelin Pilot Challenge — Michelin Village on the Midway
11:55 a.m.-12:55 p.m. Free Practice No. 3 — FIA WEC
1:20-3:20 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
3:25-3:45 p.m. Corvette Car Corral Parade Laps – First 100 Cars
3:50-5:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTD/LMP2/LMP3)
4:05-5:20 p.m. Practice No. 2 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTP/GTD Pro)
5:35-6:15 p.m. Race No. 2 — Porsche Carrera Cup
6:30-6:45 p.m. Qualifying — FIA WEC (GTE Am)
6:55-7:10 p.m. Qualifying — FIA WEC (LMP2)
7:20-7:35 p.m. Qualifying — FIA WEC (Hypercar)
7:45-9:15 p.m. Practice No. 3 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Friday, March 17
8:55-9:05 a.m. Practice No. 4 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
9:15-9:30 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTD/GTD Pro)
9:30-10 a.m. Autograph Session — FIA WEC – FIA WEC Paddock
9:40-9:55 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (LMP2/LMP3)
10:05-10:25 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTP)
10:30-10:55 a.m. Lexus Car Corral Parade Laps
10:45-11:45 a.m. Autograph Session — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – IMSA Paddock
12-8 p.m. 1000 Miles of Sebring (or 8 Hours) for the FIA World Endurance Championship
Saturday, March 18
8-8:20 a.m. Warm Up — WeatherTech SporsCar Championship
8:25-8:45 a.m. Porscheplatz Car Corral Parade Laps – First 100 Cars
9-9:50 a.m. Grid Walk and Driver Introductions
10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship