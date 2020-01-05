SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is not new, as a matter of fact, it’s been around since 1927. Neither is the Orange Blossom shuffleboard tournament, it’s over 100 years old, according to Sebring Recreation Club President Larry Lane. However, this is the first time the two merged to form the Ruth Ann Brown Memorial Orange Blossom Tournament on Dec. 30 and and Dec. 31.
Club Secretary Judy Holloway said the name would stay forever in memory of their member, Ruth Ann Brown, whose death on Nov. 29 was a complete shock said Lane.
“She was a real go-getter,” Lane said. “Ruth Ann was in the Florida Shuffleboard Hall of Fame and a member of the district Hall of Fame, as well.”
A memorial display was set up inside the recreation room for her friends. Her husband, Larry Brown, thanked the members of the club for their support in his mourning in writing under a picture of his wife displayed at the memorial table. Pam Nurnberger was Ruth Ann’s partner for years. They were great friends and fiercest competitors at times, too.
“I like the competition,” Nurnberger said. “I also like meeting new friends.”
Holloway also said she values the friendships she has made through shuffling.
“I like the competition,” she said. “It’s not as simple as it sounds. I love the people I have met. They are my shuffleboard family. Ruth Ann used to make sleeves for our sticks. Every time I use mine, I think of her.”
Despite friendships, shuffleboard players take their competition seriously. Club members travel to different regions to compete. The state level competitions involve even more traveling. Some members have even competed in Europe for international competitions.
The two-day tournament was well attended with competitors from as far away as Pt. St. Lucie, Bradenton and Ft. Myers. Ten Sebring members were among the winners. The final results were:
Ladies — Main
Glenda Brake — Pam Nurnberger
Dotty Koert — Marlene Corbeil
Alice Enos — Joyce Smith
Heather Morgan — Sheila Cron
Consolation
Marsha Lojewski — Nancy McClenon
Belinda Jones — Sheila Winkelspecht
Lucinda Shidler — Kay Cramblit
Betty Loveland — Beverly Lane
Men — Main
Harold Cunningham — Ray Miller
David Sanborn — Ron Dawson
Levi Miller — Larry Mardis
Bruce Shidler — Gene Tomlinson
Consolation
Ron Nurnberger — Dave Kudro
Frank Reynen — Dudley Van Meter
Frank Pogel — Jim Foley
Roy Briegel — Harold Comeau
The Sebring Recreation Club is located at 333 Pomegranate Ave. In addition to shuffleboard, the club offers card playing, line dancing, table tennis, wood carving, and other social events. For more information on the club visit the website at sebringrecreationclub.org or call 828-777-4861.