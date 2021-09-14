SeBRING redistricting here
If you haven’t heard by now, local freshmen Rep. Kaylee Tuck has been named the vice chair of the Florida Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee. Truly an honor not all areas of Florida can claim everyday on top of her accomplishments, such as her work on the Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program.
However, there is something that Rep. Tuck could be doing to prove herself as worthy of this responsibility that she currently has not. She has not called for any hearings or town halls on redistricting outside of Tallahassee before her appointment or even at as of me typing this. In other words, there are no plans on having public input in the Sebring area, while one of the representatives from here is the vice chair of a redistricting committee. This cannot be.
I respectfully implore readers to contact Rep. Tuck and ask her to call for these so that Sebring has a strong say in the process. Let’s SeBRING redistricting to these parts.
Tony Cooper
Tallahassee