SEBRING — The Rotary Club of Sebring, known by most as the Sebring Noon Rotary, grew by 35 members last week. The club, which is the oldest club in the Highlands County established 98 years ago, celebrated their installation banquet with the Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club.
The Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club, informally known as the Sebring Breakfast Rotary, was actually sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sebring in 1986. Both clubs are known for their service projects and charitable fundraisers here in the community.
The two clubs have merged into one club, 74 members strong. The newly formed merged club will meet on Thursdays: the first and third Thursdays will be noon meetings, and the second and fourth Thursdays will be 7 a.m. meetings. The club meets at Dimitri’s Banquet facility behind Dimitri’s Restaurant, 2710 Kenilworth Boulevard.
Newly installed club president, Joshua Stewart shared his goals for the coming year. He wants to continue service projects like the Circle the Cans canned goods drive for the Food Bank, the Hammock Road Multi-Use path clean-up, and the First Responders Appreciation BBQ, to name a few. The club will also focus on three fundraisers this year: an online auction hosted by Insight Auctioneers, a daily prize calendar raffle, where those who buy one of the limited number of raffle tickets have daily shots at winning one of 30 prizes offered each day, and the Charity Golf Tournament. Stewart also wants to grow the club, adding new and vibrant members with fresh ideas and hearts for service.
