SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society will have a grand opening from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at the brand new Archives and Museum located at 1989 Lakeview Drive, next to the Sebring Library (the yellow house).
Jeff Klein from the Jacaranda Hotel will be playing the 1940s grand piano.
The house was formerly Grateful Hearts operated by the Highlands Art League for many years. The house is being renovated in the style of a 1930’s home. It was the former home of Charles Weigle, an evangelist and close friend of George Sebring, his next door neighbor.
The house will showcase Sebring’s history with exhibits and artifacts while the archives will remain to the rear of the Sebring Library.