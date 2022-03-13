SEBRING — Strong winds and rain blew through the county Saturday morning and into early afternoon. The punishing winds left significant damage in parts of Sebring about 12:30 p.m. As of press time there were no injuries from the storms reported.
According to the National Weather Service, straight line winds were responsible for the destruction. NWS Forecaster Ross Giarratano said if anything in the data changed overnight on Saturday, there would be an update Sunday.
“Based on the radar imagery and the pictures we have received so far, the damage that occurred in the Sebring area appears to be consistent with straight-line wind damage,” Ross said. “This means that the winds that were produced by the storms did not have rotation and thus, not a tornado.”
Wawa in south Sebring had some damage as well as HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. A broken sliding glass door at the entrance to the hospital had patients temporarily using another entrance.
A statement was provided from the hospital by Director Communications and Community Engagement Lindsey Pierson.
“Severe weather in Sebring this afternoon caused some minor damage at HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. We have emergency plans in place and are always prepared to handle these types of situations. There are no reported injuries or interruptions in the care of our patients, which is always our number one priority. The damage is isolated and in the process of being cleaned up. Our emergency room and entrance remain open 24/7.”
Metal roofs and carports were torn off mobile homes from Leisure Acres and Sebring Grove RV parks. The debris littered the parking lots of MidFlorida Credit Union and the hospital and Wawa across U.S. 27. Several individuals with trucks and trailers were collecting the metal debris.
A tree landed on Larry Spenser’s home in one of the parks. Spenser said he has lived there for about 19 years and never had a problem with wind damage before. He has had a problem with flooding, however. His neighbor Dave Barton said he watched the storm. When he saw his sunroom move like it was breathing in and out, he told his wife to get into the house.
“I saw the whole thing move this way (from west to east),” Barton said.
He said it was like a wall of wind. Another neighbor said he did not see any rotation in the storm. They lost power but soon had it back on.
Highlands County Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss and her staff were out surveying neighborhoods and affected areas. They shared resources with those effected by the storms. They asked the public to stay out of areas with damage as they cleared roads and dealt with the aftermath of the wind event.
Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said the clean-up and damage survey could continue into Sunday. They also received reports of damage in the Camp Sparta area.
Several people were without power, at least for a time.
“We serve more than 56,000 customers in Highlands County. Between 11 a.m. and now (4 p.m.), we’ve had approximately 3,000 customers in Highlands County lose power,” Duke Energy’s Anna Dukes said via email Saturday. “Our Duke Energy linemen worked as quickly and safely as possible to restore the majority of those customers.”
By 4 p.m. there were only 180 customers without power, and they promised to work until everyone had their lights back on.
“It’s important for customers to always keep an eye out for downed power lines after a storm,” she said. “Never touch any fallen wire and look out for downed lines hidden in debris. Consider every wire on the ground to be energized and dangerous and stay at least 30 feet away.”
Rybinski said to report damages to the Red Cross please call 239-278-3401.