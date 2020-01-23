SEBRING — Sebring-based fire crews had to put out burning vehicles in two separate fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal has ruled both as accidental, according to the Sebring Police Department.
The first was a truck that caught fire shortly before 10:06 p.m. Monday at a Highlands County-owned shed at 2651 U.S. 27 S. in Sebring, according to both Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart and Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox.
The second was a car that caught fire shortly before 1:44 a.m. Tuesday at 1733 Orange Blossom Ave. in Sebring, Hart and Maddox said.
In both cases, there were no injuries and no other damage than to the vehicle, Maddox said.