SEBRING — At a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Sebring City Council set a tentative millage rate for 2020-19 higher than the current rate for 2019-20 fiscal year.
Sebring Finance Director Penny Robinson said the tentative rate was set at 5.8184 mills, which is half a mill higher than the current rate of 5.3184.
Robinson explained the higher tentative tax rate is due to the city’s loss of revenue. With COVID, there is a lot of uncertainty. The expectation is that the council will be able to reduce it back down to the current millage when the public hearing occurs in September. That is the hope.
So it was set at half a mill higher at this time, she said.
Municipalities sometimes set the tentative millage higher because it cannot be increased later in the budget process, but it can be reduced.
The first public hearing on the millage and budget is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., Sept. 16.
The second and final public hearing will be at 5:15 p.m., Sept. 23.
The city’s proposed general fund budget for 2020-21 is $11,362,651. This does not include solid waste and the water and sewer budgets, nor the enterprise fund. Those workshops will be held in August, Robinson explained.
The City of Sebring’s fiscal year starts Oct. 1.