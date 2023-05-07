Shortly after a shooting Friday night on State Road 66 in Sebring that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition, Hardee County deputies found a car connected to it and pursued.
The red Ford 500 crashed in Wauchula and deputies took five men into custody.
Four of them — Trinton Alexander Lee, Junior Louis, Zikevious Knowles and Daniel Mabry — face charges of attempted first-degree murder, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
The fifth, Jasiah Sison, faces a violation of probation charge.
The shooting victim was airlifted to a trauma center.
The shooting, reported at 6:42 p.m., took place at the intersection of SR 66 and South Orange Blossom Boulevard, near or at the Dollar General west of Sebring.
Hardee County deputies got word of the red Ford 500, seen at the scene, found it and chased it until it crashed on Carlton Street in Wauchula with only minor injury.
Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reports that the situation could have ended much worse, with more than 500 people participating in a 5K event just a few blocks away from the crash site.
Highlands and Hardee deputies reported shortly after the shooting that there was no further danger to the community.