SEBRING — Sebring Police Department responded to a shooting about 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim, a male, was shot in the abdomen on Melady Avenue near Kenilworth Boulevard.
Upon arrival, first responders found a male victim on the ground. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to SPD’s Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart. As of mid-morning, the victim was reported to be in stable condition.
Hart said the incident is still under investigation but it appeared as an isolated incident without danger to the general public. SPD did have a suspect they were “tracking down” by mid-morning.
A woman at the scene was believed to have rendered aid/comfort to the victim and was not part of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case should call Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108. Anonymous tips can be called in to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-847 or or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com and follow the link to leave a tip.