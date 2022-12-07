SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls soccer team (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with a dominating performance against the Avon Park Red Devils (2-4-1) on Monday night to earn an 8-0 win at Fireman’s Field.
Sebring took control from the beginning, taking several shots that missed their mark wide left or wide right with the rest being blocked by Avon Park goalkeeper Jailyn Orellana. It would take the Red Devils nearly eight minutes to get the ball across midfield.
One minute after doing, Sebring regained control and scored on a 10-yard shot by Abbey Rast from the left side that she got past a charging Avon Park goalkeeper before the two collided to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Sebring scored again two minutes later on an 8-yard right side shot by Ellissa Nawrocki (5) in the middle of traffic into the right of the net over the stretched arms of the Avon Park goalkeeper that gave Sebring a 2-0 lead.
The Avon Park defense held in strong, holding Sebring scoreless for the next 20-plus minutes though they took several shot attempts with four being blocked by Avon Park’s Orellana.
The Red Devils has a chance to slice Sebring’s lead in half with eight minutes left in the first half on a 30-yard freekick by Aliany Zavala, that was caught by the Sebring goalkeeper.
Sebring answered right back, driving the ball down the right side, a pass from Jackie Lackey to Abbey Rast in the middle who redirected from 15 yards out to post Sebring’s third goal of the game with 7:48 left in the half.
The Blue Streaks went into the half with a 4-0 lead after Rylie Spenser booted a corner kick to Jackie Lackey, who made the shot from 5 yards out minutes before the half.
Sebring overwhelmed the Red Devils to start the second half, scoring within the first minute on a goal by Jackie Lackey from the right side to make the score 5-0. Lackey nearly scored again two minutes later the same way, this time blocked out by Avon Park’s goalkeeper Orellana.
That did not stop the Blue Streaks as they punched in their sixth goal with 34:15 left in the game on a 20-yard shot by Madison Salazar.
Sebring made it 7-0 with 32:33 left in the game on a 10-yard shot from the left side by Shyann DeBree and ended the game on the mercy rule (8-0) with 27:22 left in the game on a 15-yard shot from the left side by Rast.
Avon Park will try to correct a three-game winless slide as they host Clewiston on Thursday at Joe Franza Stadium.
Sebring will host Ridge Community (1-5) this Friday at Fireman’s Field with a 7 p.m. start time.