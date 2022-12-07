SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls soccer team (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with a dominating performance against the Avon Park Red Devils (2-4-1) on Monday night to earn an 8-0 win at Fireman’s Field.

Sebring took control from the beginning, taking several shots that missed their mark wide left or wide right with the rest being blocked by Avon Park goalkeeper Jailyn Orellana. It would take the Red Devils nearly eight minutes to get the ball across midfield.

