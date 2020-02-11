SEBRING — Last week in the Sebring 50 and over softball league, Red’s New & Good Used tires extended their first-place position by winning both games.
On Tuesday, they melted the Ben & Jerry’s team 16-6. The Red’s Wayne McNett, one of the top players in the league, continued his hot hitting with four hits, including a triple. Speedster Elston Hedges made two outstanding catches in center field and also stroked four hits (double). Shortstop Jim Kahn and slick-fielding third baseman Francisco Hernandez smacked three hits, as did Guadalajara’s Joe Cruz. Winning pitcher Don Dobbert dominated the Ben & Jerry’s offense with a combination of just legal short and high pitches.
Dick Cook was the leading hitter for the losers with three hits, including two doubles.
In the other game, Big Star Dogs edged out New Beginnings Church 16-13. Twin Cities snowbird Matt Skjonsby paced the Dog’s attack by ripping a double and three triples. The other Matt (Decker) wasn’t far behind with three doubles and a single. Winning pitcher Dick Mooney, manager Charlie Giordano, Hall of Famer Dave Reed and slugger J. R. Reed added three hits each for the winners.
The NBC’s Smutnick brothers, Dave and Steve, along with line-drive machine Tom McNally (two doubles) and athletic shortstop Greg Ramos (double, triple) all smacked three hits each. Steady Les Osbeck added two doubles.
On Thursday, Red’s New & Good Used Tires continued their outstanding play by nipping Big Star Dogs 17-15. The Red’s team is tough to beat, as they win all of the close games, and are led by the steady hand of manager Gil Meyers. Meyers makes his annual pilgrimage to softball heaven in Sebring by driving 2,367 miles from his home in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Once again, the Red’s Wayne McNett, along with Chuck Lebo, led the offense with another four-hit game. Roger Gasperlin, Roy Oke and Don Dobbert sliced three hits each. Troy, Pennsylvania’s Les Sheridan flashed his wheels with a fourth-inning triple. Big Star Dogs’ big man Jeff Morra laced four hits (two doubles), while Dick Mooney (double), Dave Reed, J. R. Reed, and Vietnam Vet Ken Elston smashed three hits each
In the other game, New Beginnings Church finally played up to their potential and scooped a win over Ben & Jerry’s 17-13. NBC’s Orlando Hernandez and Tom McNally collected four hits each, while Greg Ramos, Les Osbeck and Bill Saunders knocked out three hits each.
B. & J. was led by left fielder Ray Trudell’s 4 for 4 and 3 runs scored. Paul Marcellus also had a nice day with three hits (two doubles) and crossed the plate three times.Dick Cook, a great all-around player and Highlands County’s most eligible bachelor, scored twice and ripped three hits, including a monster home run that cleared the fence by 30 feet.
Pitcher Stan Brownell and infielder Frank Lantz also banged out three hits each. Terry Scott, one of the most improved players this season, and also the most popular tug boat captain in Windsor, Ontario, played solid defense in right field and also banged out three hits.