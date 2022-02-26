SEBRING — There will be plenty of excitement on and off the track today at Sebring International Raceway, as the second day of the Sebring SpeedTour takes place. Not only does the first Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race take place, it’s also the day of the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine car show, featuring several hundred of the finest show cars around.
One of the enjoyable aspects of the car show is the lunchtime track tour, where you can see many of the show cars drive by. Those who have an affinity for Corvettes will want to stay late, as the ‘Corvette Invasion’ cars will do their touring laps beginning at 6:05 p.m.
The action on the track is going to be pretty strong, with the first cars hitting the track at 8 a.m. and will be pretty much non-stop until noon, when the car show vehicles get to do their thing. As soon as lunch ends, the Trams Am TA/XGT/SGT/GT class cars will have their feature race. The TA class are the stars of the Trans Am Series, featuring 850-horsepower beats capable of going 0 to 140 mph in less than 11.5 seconds.
Chris Dyson is the defending TA race champion, as well as the defending TA series champion.
“Winning the championship last year was a high point in my racing career,” Dyson said. “It means so much to have my name added to the list of champions in America’s longest running road-racing series. So many of the series drivers were ones I revered growing up — Parnelli Jones, Mark Donohue, Tommy Kendall, Greg Pickett, Willy T. Ribbs and Dorsey Schroeder — all made their marks in the Trans Am.”
One of Dyson’s old foes from his IMSA days — Greg Pickett — is playing a big role this year, as Dyson’s Mustang will feature branding from GYM WEED, a hemp-infused energy drink developed by partner ALTWELL, of which Pickett is a co-founder.
“We’re thrilled and excited to be supporting the defending champion throughout the 2022 season,” Pickett said. “We created GYM WEED for those who want more out of their sports nutrition, combining the power of Hemp Extract with other functional ingredients to take your workouts to a higher level.”
Dyson showed Friday he’s going to be a force to be dealt with again in 2022, as he set a Trans Am Series record with a lap of 1:58:569 during the first practice session.
Humaid Masaood is back as Dyson’s teammate this year after the UK-based racer missed some of last season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. His No. 21 Ford Mustang is sponsored by allgram, the next generation decentralized Peer to Peer secure communication platform hosted on the blockchain.
“I am looking forward to racing a lot, representing allgram,” Masaood said. “I’ve got a fast car and a great team. I’m looking forward to some good results.”
In addition to the Trans Am cars, today will see qualifying and racing for the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association cars, featuring many of the great race cars from yesteryear, with cars from 1955 to 2022 and everything in between.
Tickets will be available at the gate.