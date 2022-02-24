SEBRING — When the Sebring SpeedTour kicks off on Friday, there will be plenty of familiar names to local racing fans. There are also going to be a number of cars that bring back some memories competing in the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association portion of the three-day event.
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will see a number of former champions coming back, including Wally Dallenbach Jr., who won Trans Am titles in 1985 and 1986 before moving on to IndyCar and NASCAR.
Boris Said, who captured the title in 2002, will return after competing in selected races the past couple of years. In five starts last season, Said was first or second four times and had a fourth-place finish at Laguna Seca.
“When you look at the history of the series it’s unbelievable,” said Lakeland’s Lee Saunders, who will be competing in the SGT class, and is a two-time class champion himself. “It’s cool to see so many of the names coming back.”
Last year’s TA champion, Chris Dyson, is back to defend his title, while two-time champion Amy Ruman is returning for another season in her familiar McNichols Co. Chevrolet Corvette.
Doug Peterson, who won the TA title in 2012, is competing in the TA2 class, where he will be part of the formidable 3Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang contingent with Adam Andretti and two-time TA2 champion Rafa Matos.
Other previous class champions also include Cameron Lawrence (TA2), Billy Griffin (GT) and Ken Thaits (XGT, but now competing in TA).
Other notable drivers include Paul Menard, Dillon Machavern, Tomy Drissi, Martin Ragginer and Robert Noaaker, who competed with Sick Sideways in the Mazda MX5-Cup series.
The entry list is also pretty impressive on the SVRA side, where it shows David and Andrea Robertson in their 2006 Ford Doran GTs. The couple competed in IMSA for several years, but the highlight of their racing career would have to be the podium finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2011.
The fact that it occurred on their anniversary made it that much more special for the couple.
“We went over thinking if we could finish the race we’d be tickled pink,” Andrea said in a 2015 interview. “As the morning hours went I remember getting called that I was up in the car. I remember walking into our little garage and looking up at the monitor and I was astonished at our positioning — we were fourth at the time — and I remember thinking one more position.”
Robertson Racing’s No. 68 Doran/Ford GT MK VII made up that one position and was sitting in third place when it came time for the final driver change and it was Andrea back behind the wheel.
“I went out there with tears in my eyes and said to myself, ‘Don’t think about it, just go out there and do your thing and be calm,’” she said. “I wiped the tears and went and got my helmet and we finished the race and took third.”
Former Corvette Racing driver Andy Pilgrim is also slated to appear, as is Travis Engen in his familiar 2005 Audi R8 LMP and 1962 Lotus 23B.
Cars will range from the 1950s to the 2020s and feature everything in between.
Tickets for the race are available at speedtour.net and will also be available at the gate. Cars will hit the track Friday at 8 a.m. and Saturday also includes the SVRA Car Show sponsored by Hagerty between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.