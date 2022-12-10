SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball team (3-2) won a nail-biter against the Discovery Spartans (2-2) on Tuesday in a high-scoring affair, 89-86, to string together back to back wins.

In a slow start, Discovery held a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter and the game saw the Blue Streaks trailing 12-10 with 2:06 left in the first quarter before Sebring went on a 7-1 run with a basket by Dyveon Collymore, a 3-pointer by Damian Martinez and a basket by KJ Turner off the assist by Martinez.

Recommended for you