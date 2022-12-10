SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball team (3-2) won a nail-biter against the Discovery Spartans (2-2) on Tuesday in a high-scoring affair, 89-86, to string together back to back wins.
In a slow start, Discovery held a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter and the game saw the Blue Streaks trailing 12-10 with 2:06 left in the first quarter before Sebring went on a 7-1 run with a basket by Dyveon Collymore, a 3-pointer by Damian Martinez and a basket by KJ Turner off the assist by Martinez.
Sebring ended the first quarter with a two-point lead at 17-15.
Discovery tied the at 17 to start the second quarter. Sebring, spurred by Dyveon Collymore, Jordan Gregory and KJ Turner, Sebring went on a 15-6 run with Collymore scoring nine in that span to include a 3-pointer that gave the Blue Streaks a 32-23 lead midway through the second quarter.
Discovery answered with seven straight points to cut Sebring’s lead to two, 32-30 before 3-pointers by Turner and Collymore rebuilt the Blue Streaks lead to eight at 40-32 with 1:50 left in the half.
Discovery responded by scoring the last six points of the half as Sebring held a tenuous one point lead, 40-39 going into the intermission.
Leading 46-43, a technical foul on Sebring resulted in four free throws for Discovery as the Spartans took a 47-46 lead and Discovery was still leading 49-48 before Sebring scored nine unanswered points, highlighted by a slam dunk by Sylvester Lewis, as the Blue Streaks held a 57-49 lead with 2:00 left in the third quarter.
The Spartans battled back, outpacing Sebring to finish the third, 7-2, to cut Sebring’s lead back to three at 59-56 as the two teams prepared for fourth quarter.
Normally, in high school basketball with a three-point spread going into the fourth, a 30-point outburst would assure victory to that team. Half true in this game.
Discovery started the final period with an 11-2 run to take a five-point 67-62 lead, then the Blue Streak answered with a 9-2 run with Bruce Telesky capping off the run with a basket off an offensive rebound to give Sebring a 71-69 lead.
Tied at 71 and 73 with 3:09 left in the game, Sebring pulled away from the Spartans building a seven point 87-80 lead with 24.3 seconds left in the game.
Two 3-point baskets by Discovery shrank the Blue Streaks lead back to one at 87-86 before Bruce Telesky sank a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left. Discovery’s last-ditch effort to tie the game failed as the shot from half court sailed over the backboard, giving Sebring an 89-86 win.
Willie Wilson led the Spartans with 26 points, Angel Canuelas scored 20, Lazarous Mwelwa Jr 18 and Ashan Starr with 10 points.
Dyveon Collymore led Sebring with 26 points, KJ Turner added 22 points, Sylvester Lewis scored 15 and Jordan Gregory posted 10 points.
The Blue Streaks will be competing in a tournament in Lakeland today.