SEBRING — Sebring Police Department swore in five new officers this week.
They are: Officer Crystal Miles, Officer Kenneth Palmerton, Officer Rodney Earle, Officer Matthew Willis, and Officer Steven Gilliard.
More officers are in the pipeline, their commander said.
The new hires will help the department patrol a newly annexed section of U.S. 27, as well patrol the rest of the city’s neighborhoods. The Sebring City Council approved the additions of the mostly retail properties in December 2020.
Though the retail properties — many of which belong to national companies — will bring a lot of tax money into the city’s coffers, the city must also provide services to the properties, including fire and police protection.
Sebring Police Commander Curtis Hart said the new officers come to the department after being tested, trained and certified as police officers. Three come from Lake Hamilton and other jurisdictions in Polk County. Gilliard and Palmerton, however, have roots in Highlands County. The department hired Palmerton and paid for his training and graduation from the South Florida State College Criminal Justice Academy, Hart said.
“They are certified law enforcement,” he said. “They have been through the academy, taken the state test, learned the law enforcement standards. That’s so we can immediately bring them in after background checks and get them up to speed on our operations.”
Three of the officers visited the Highlands County Courthouse Wednesday, where Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies demonstrated how they operate the security scanner and other security equipment at the courthouse entrance.
They also sat in the jury box in Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada’s courtroom for about an hour. As one defense lawyer told the judge that a witness had failed to show up for depositions and had delayed preparations for a case, Estrada turned to the officers and told them good-naturedly how important it is for police to show up for depositions.
The new hires will give the department enough officers to serve areas along U.S. 27 that include the Aldi grocery store, Alan Jay Kia, the International House of Pancakes, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Outback Steakhouse, the property of the former Pier One area, and other retail properties on both sides of U.S. 27.
The Shops of Shelby Crossing are included in the annexations.
“Though we mainly have businesses and commercial in the new area, we also took in three trailer parks into the city,” Hart said. “So there’s a lot of residential patrolling there, too. We will serve the people who live in those trailer parks.”
Hart said the department is sponsoring other officers at the academy, but the hiring is the largest batch of new hires in recent memory.