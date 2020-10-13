AVON PARK — In a highly competitive swim meet at Avon Park last Thursday after about an hour delay to the start due to weather, in which Avon Park utilized that time to honor their seniors inside, the Sebring Blue Streaks held off the Avon Park Red Devils and the Frostproof Bulldogs to pull off the sweep.
Sebring tallied 298 total team points to the Red Devils’ 261 and the Bulldogs’ 34.
The Blue Streak girls won by 30 points over Avon Park, 152-122, with the Bulldogs posting 15 points.
The Avon Park boys fell nine points short in overtaking the Blue Streaks, 146-139 with the Bulldogs scoring 19 team points.
Winners of each event and close second and thirds are as follows:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: Sebring 2:15.37: Meagan Glisson, Sophia Kogelschatz, Bridgette Harrington and Kyara Chambers.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Sebring 2:00.78: Mason Griffin, Grant Saunders, William Cochlin and Kyler Post.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park 2:47.20: Kinsloe Barben.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park 2:20.02: Luke McGrath.
Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Sebring 2:30.60: Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley: Sebring 2:35.44: William Cochlin.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: (1) Sebring 28.46 Meagan Glisson; (2) Avon Park 29.17 Kendal Lambert; (3) Avon Park 29.23 Hollie Myers.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: (1) Sebring 24.54 Mason Griffin; (2) Avon Park 25.63 Jackson Barben, (3) Avon Park 26.33 Kent Clark.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: (1) Sebring 210.15 Emma Rowe; (2) Sebring 201.95 Rilian Smith.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: Sebring 181.90 Peyton Spencer.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: Sebring 1:20.51 Leila Henry.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: Avon Park 56.52 Josh Farless.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: Sebring 58.78 Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: Sebring 55.44 Mason Griffin.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park 6:31.06 Hollie Myers.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park 6:14.80 7 Luke McGrath.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 2:01.05; Hollie Myers, Kinsloe Barben, Riley Sevigny and Kendal Lambert.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 1:41.95; Josh Farless, Will Barben, Kent Clark and Jackson Barben.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: Sebring 1:10.48 Meagan Glisson.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: Avon Park 1:01.89 Josh Farless.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: Avon Park 1:34.46 Riley Sevigny.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: Sebring 1:15.76 Grant Saunders.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sebring 4:17.92; Sophia Kogelschatz, Kyara Chambers, Leila Henry and Meagan Glisson.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 3:55.15; Jackson Barben, Will Barben, Kent Clark and Josh Farless.
Frostproof’s Shelby Hutto placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:14.75 and second in the 200 Yard individual medley at 2:41.87.
