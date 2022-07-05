SEBRING — A pair of Blue Streak squads started off their respective state tournaments with wins in the first round. Sebring T-ball All-Stars walked off Bartow in a whirlwind ball game 29-28 while the Dixie Boys 14u team took care of Brooksville 12-0 on Saturday.
T-ball saw a back-and-forth affair the entire matchup with the Yellow Jackets. The lead shifted multiple times throughout the six-inning classic. Bartow jumped out in front on its first attempts at the plate with a five spot in the first.
Sebring responded in the bottom of the inning with a six-run frame. Kamden Vazquez got it going with a single to score Manny Perez and Cylas Moesching. A double from Rhett Hill made it 5-3. A hit, an RBI groundout and an error later and the Blue Streaks led 6-5.
The run-trading ensued from there on and Sebring found itself down 28-26 in the bottom of the sixth.
Three straight hits from Brackston Loftis, Tucker Gilliard and Nahed Fernandez put the Streaks over the top as Fernandez raced home for the game-winning run.
Meanwhile, it wasn’t as close for the Sebring Dixie Boys. Jace King led the way on the mound in the run-rule win with five shutout innings and punched out a plethora of Brooksville batters to earn the win.
A big inning in the fourth helped send everyone home early. Up 7-0, Brody Danzey and Aiden Bryant got it started with back-to-back singles. A dropped third strike swinging against Liam Bryant brought home Danzey. August Stivender then scored Aiden on a groundout back to the pitcher.
After a walk to Chaz Waltman, Sebring recorded three straight base knocks that scored Waltman, Chase Casey and King to acquire the mercy rule score. And another shutdown inning from King sealed the deal for Sebring.
Sebring T-ball moved into a Sunday morning matchup against district champ Okeechobee with its win while the Dixie Boys matched up with Hardee at 4:30 on Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t oblige. A heavy rainstorm paused the 14u game and pushed it to Sunday morning.