SEBRING — On any given day, you can see some pretty good shuffleboard competition at Sebring Recreation Club. But occasionally, you will see the best of the best — some of the top players in the state in action. That will be the case April 5-8 when the club hosts a Florida State Shuffleboard Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament is by invitation only, with just eight women and eight men participating. Players win invites to the tournament by winning other tournaments, so all who will be participating have shown the ability to come out on top when the pressure is on.
Opening Ceremonies will take place Monday, April 5, at approximately 8:30 a.m., with three full days of action. Thursday, the final day of the tournament, will be a half day, followed by the banquet and the awards.
One of the last big tournaments held at the Sebring Recreation Club was the Ruth Brown Memorial/Orange Blossom Classic in January, where 32 talented men’s teams and 20 teams of skilled women took to the courts, battling for the coveted titles.
The women’s champions were the team of Helen Biaggi and Dianna Allen, while the second-place team consisted of Alice Enos and Avon Park’s Marsha Lojewski. The team of Linda Marshman and Pam Nurnberger placed third, while Belinda Jones and Sheila Winkelspecht were fourth.
In the consolation bracket, Colleen Austin and Joyce Smith placed first, while Avon Park’s Gloria Tipsword and Sebring’s Carla Calandra were second. In third place was the Sebring tandem of Mamie Morton and Catherine Renwick, while Nellie Daum and Marcia Clark were fourth.
On the men’s side, the champions were the Sebring duo of Harold Cunningham and Ray Miller, while Earl Ball and Avon Park’s Keith Morton placed second. The Sebring tandem of Bruce Shidler and Gene Tomlinson placed third, with Larry Mardis and Levi Miller placing fourth.
In the consolation bracket, Tom Putnam and Dwayne Cross placed first, with the team of Bob Smith and Chuck Wilson taking second place. In third place was the team of Bob Kendall and Bob Comford, while Jay Goldman and Charles Busscher placed fourth.
The Sebring Recreation Club offers much more than shuffleboard. Visit sebringrecreationclub.org for a calendar listing all of the activities.
Sebring Recreation Club is located at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. The phone number is 863-385-2966.