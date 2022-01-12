SEBRING — Sebring Village conducted a food drive in conjunction with their Christmas Lights Drive-Through on Dec. 22 and 23. Enough food was collected so that the recipients, Faith’s Food Bank of Faith Lutheran Church and The Salvation Army each received a truck load of food on Christmas Eve.
“The support of Sebring and the surrounding area was overwhelming,” said Terry ONeal, committee member. “Without everyone’s support, we would not have been able to collect the food we did. Thank you to all that drove through and made donations.”
This was the first drive after an absence of many years. Jack Slane, who has worked on many food drives, was very happy with the amount collected. “Hopefully this will become an annual event so we can continue to help those in need here in Highlands County,” said Slane.