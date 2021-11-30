SEBRING — “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas …” at least in Sebring Village off Schumacher Road. On Saturday, Nov. 27, the villagers gathered together and began erecting their Christmas show of lights led by the town’s designated light chairman of decorations, Terry O’Neal, who was elected by the villagers to organize and make sure to dazzle the community at large with their yearly Christmas village of lights displays.
Dave Bastian, the town Santa Claus, worked alongside others placing lights on the palms leading through the main thoroughfare. “On Dec. 17th we will have a Christmas golf cart parade and on the 22nd the Christmas display’s open to the public,” he said.
The Sebring Village is a private community, however, on the holiday they graciously and generously open up their space and privacy for all to come and experience the spirit of Christmas.
One-time observers and now participants, the Garrisons, along with family, like other villagers, enthusiastically set up their lights. Loretta Garrison said, “This is our first year.” She also mentioned that in years past they, like most of us, were observers. Now along with her family they are participants lighting their home.
Driving around on a sunny cool day, Christmas is in the air as a village amazingly works together to bring the outside community something special and a lifetime of memories – and something else to do in town during the holidays.