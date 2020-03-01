SEBRING — Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s Sebring Vintage Classic has become a must-attend racing event. If you missed either of the first two days of racing action, you’re still in luck, as SVRA has saved the best for last.
The two Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli races will take place today, with the TA, Xtreme GT, Super GT and GT classes all racing at 11:10 a.m.and the TA2 Powered by AEM class hitting the track at 1:20 p.m. There will be a 27-minute grid walk before each race.
The TA class is the star of Trans Am, with the 800-plus horsepower cars capable of turning in sub 2-minute laps over the 3.74-mile course.
Defending champion Ernie Francis Jr. has a score to settle with Sebring International Raceway, after he had problems with a coolant line last year and was in the pits for 12 laps, eventually finishing 14th, which put him in an early hole in the points standings. But he was able to take the lead in the seventh round after a run of five consecutive top two finishes that included three victories. In his last nine races Francis was out of the top two just once and that was a fourth-place finish at Circuit of the Americas.
Francis did take the pole Saturday with a blistering lap of 1:59.266.
Chris Dyson finished second and the former ALMS champion is a tough customer. Dyson is now in his third season in Trans Am season and has raced at Sebring countless times and will be back in three weeks for the World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring.
Tomy Drissi, Adam Andretti, Amy Ruman and Simon Gregg are others who can make things interesting at the finish.
In the Super GT class, Lakeland’s Lee Saunders is always a threat when he enters a race. Sebring is his home track and he’s won here before, but there are talented drivers in the field.
The TA2 class is loaded with talent and the event is wide open, with Rafa Matos and Cameron Lawrence among the logical contenders, as are Mike Skeen, Scott Lagasse and Thomas Merrill. Skeen took the pole Saturday, followed by Lawrence and Merrill.
Some of the best racing of the day will take place first thing in the morning, with a 90-minute enduro, beginning at 8 a.m.
Racing action doesn’t end with the second Trans Am race, as there will be several more sprint races, including the Historic Trans Am class, which features some of the finest vintage race cars that were raced in the beginning of the Trans Am series. If you like Camaros, Mustangs, Challengers and more from the 1967-71 era, this is a race you’ll want to see at 3:10 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the game.